St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline offers peer support and comfort

ST. LOUIS  - The St. Louis Queer Support Helpline also known as Squish offers peer support and a comforting, non-judgmental person to talk to, allowing callers to feel like they can call even if they are not on the brink of emotional breakdown.

Luka Cai, Project Coordinator along  Nicole Browning, Clinical Supervisor joined FOX 2 to discuss the difference its the already has made in people's lives

St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline
Operates 1:00pm - 5:00pm Friday - Sunday
http://www.TheSQSH.org
Helpline phone: 314-380-7774

