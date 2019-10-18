Video shows suitcase with body inside being dropped in dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. - A body was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo, Colorado dumpster, police said Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, at about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Ln. on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.

"Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase," PPD said.

When detectives arrived, they found a female body inside the suitcase.

The woman's identity is unknown, but police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo found on the victim's thigh.

No information about a suspect was released.

If you have information about the suspect, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.