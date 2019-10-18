Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race

Date: Sunday, October 20 Venue: Downtown St. Louis

The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race is host to a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run – with a special Halloween twist!

https://gostlouis.org/events/the-great-halloween-race/

Legends & Lanterns: A "Spirited" Journey Through Halloween History

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Historic Main Street, St. Charles, MO

Saturday: 11am-6pm, Sunday: Noon-5pm Admission: Free

This Halloween, St. Charles will become a ghost town…literally! Historic Main Street will be invaded by notorious and infamous witches, villains, and spirits from lore and legend will unleash the magic of their enchanted lanterns in order to travel from regions beyond. But don’t worry, these friendly ghouls have more treats to offer than tricks, and they enjoy meeting “little monsters” of all ages.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/legends-and-lanterns/

Wizarding Owl-O-Ween

Date: Sunday, October 20 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Cost: Suggested donation $5.00 per person, $20 maximum per car

Visit our owlery, and see our very own basilisk, acromantula and magical beasts from around the world. Take a break from the Muggle world while sipping butterbeer, trick or tweet at Honeydukes, and find your magic wand at Ollivanders! Live Magical Beast Shows at 11:00 and 1:00. Herbology class: Held at 11:45 and 1:45.

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/

Howl-O-Ween

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Purina Farms, Gray Summit, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm

Cost: $15 per car paid parking

Break out your dog costumes and enjoy some fall fun featuring games, live entertainment, food trucks, music and more. All dogs visiting Purina Farms must be fully vaccinated, have a visible rabies tag, be well-socialized and free of health concerns. No retractable leashes.

https://www.purina.com/about-purina/purina-farms/events

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, October 19 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Montreal Canadiens

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-10-01/CT

Louisiana Colorfest

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Georgia Street, Louisiana, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

Louisiana's annual autumn celebration features activities such as a parade, talent show, car show, lip-sync contest, motorcycle show, baby show, arts & crafts, and a Kid's Corner. The parade is at 10:00am Saturday.

https://www.louisianacolor-fest.com/

Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Iron County Courthouse Square, Ironton, MO

Saturday: 10am-7pm, Sunday: Noon- 4pm Admission: Free

The festival parade, the longest running in the state of Missouri, starts at 10:00am Saturday. A float viewing event is held at the historic Iron County Courthouse right after. That’s also where you will find the Mountain Music Festival. Enjoy two full days of bluegrass and old time mountain and Americana music.

http://www.mountainmusicfestival.net/

Garden Party Lights – Final Night!

Date: Saturday, October 19 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark

Tickets: Adult $20, Child $10 – Discounts for Members

The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

Millstadt Optimist Club BBQ and Chili Cook-off

Date: Sunday, October 20 Venue: Liederkranz Park, Millstadt, IL

Time: Noon-5:00pm Tickets: $20 aults, Kids 10 & Under Free

Ribs, pork steaks, chili, and snoots…yes snoots. Come out and try them all. Event benefits JDRF and The Children’s Dyslexia Center

http://www.millstadtoptimistclub.com/

Pumpkin Jamboree

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Eckert’s Farms in Belleville, Millstadt, & Grafton, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

Ride the wagons out to the pumpkin patch to search for your great pumpkin. Wagon rides, music, live entertainment, pony rides, funnel cakes and festival foods make this a fun-filled weekend for everyone.

https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/pumpkin-jamboree-belleville-millstadt-grafton-farms

Halloweekends

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: St. Louis Zoo

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Mummies and daddies are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins to a day of educational activity stations and animal enrichment throughout the Zoo. Encounter surprises and goodies along the way, along with your favorite costumed characters and entertainment. Spooky Saturday is not a trick-or-treating experience.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/spookysaturday

Boo at the Zoo Nights

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 20-21 Venue: St. Louis Zoo

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Admission: $7 for Zoo members, $8 for non-members (ages 2+)

Bring your little ghouls and goblins for a non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween experience. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Children 12 and under will receive a treat bag upon exiting. $1 discount for children 2 to 12 in costume with on-site ticket purchase.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booatthezoonights

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 20-21 Venue: Grant’s Farm, South St. Louis County

Saturday: 6:00pm-11:00pm., Sunday: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Admission: Free, Parking: $15.00

Enjoy the season with a one-of-a-kind celebration, featuring themed shows, a DJ in the Bauernhof courtyard, and themed Deer Park rides with Halloween lights. Entrance opens at 5:30 p.m. & closes at 9:00 p.m.

https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit.html

Escape to Margaritaville

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 8p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $29.00-$95.00

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected. This new musical comedy features both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”. Don't let the party start without you.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/margaritaville

SLSO: Symphonic Dances

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19 (Also Friday) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$82.50

A “desert island” concert for Music Director Stéphane Denève includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Karen Gomyo, an “artist of rare brilliance and intensity” (Chicago Tribune) plays Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

The Rep: The Lifespan of a Fact

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 Venue: Loretto Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, Sunday: 2p, 7p Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

Celebrated author John D’Agata has just written a sublime and shattering magazine essay that chronicles a teenager’s suicide. But is the story true? When the world’s most neurotically precise fact checker starts dissecting the author’s work, it begins to split at the seams. As the final deadline looms, hard facts square off against emotional truths in a funny and searing high-stakes showdown.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-lifespan-of-a-fact