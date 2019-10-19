St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

Braves plan to discuss tomahawk chop with American Indians

Posted 10:54 am, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, October 19, 2019

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on August 7, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves officials say they plan to have talks with Native Americans about the Tomahawk Chop chant that has drawn complaints and stoked controversy during the Major League Baseball post-season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports team representatives will hold talks during the offseason about the chant.

The Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Game 5 of their NL Division Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals Oct. 9. Fans at SunTrust Park raise the tomahawks and thrust them forward in a chopping motion, led by music and graphics on the video boards.

The Braves removed the tomahawks for the final game of their series with St. Louis after Cardinals pitcher and Cherokee Indian Ryan Helsley said he finds the chant insulting

