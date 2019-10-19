Canadiens use big 2nd period to beat slumping Blues 5-2

Posted 5:46 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, October 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and the Montreal Canadians beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday.

Jordan Weal and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadians, who won for the third time in four games. Carey Price made 32 saves in his 325th win, passing Sean Burke for 27th on the NHL career list.

St. Louis dropped its fourth straight game. Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his first home start since Jan. 8.

