Firefighters find body in house after putting out fire

Posted 6:32 pm, October 19, 2019, by

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in northwestern Missouri say a person has died in a house fire at Excelsior Springs.

Television station WDAF reports tha fire crews were called to the house just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and quickly extinguished the fire.

After the fire was out, firefighters found a body inside the home. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

