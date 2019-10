Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lizzie Harrison, Founder & CEO of Harrison's Referral Services joins us in the studio to educate women about warning signs regarding domestic violence and narcissistic abuse.

State of Emergency City Wide Women's Conference

Saturday, October 19th

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. followed by brunch

The Beloved Community Church

3115 Park Ave.

For more information, visit harrisonsreferralservices.com.