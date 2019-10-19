Nigerian national sentenced in large fraud conspiracy

Posted 6:39 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, October 19, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A 27-year-old Nigerian national who lived in St. Robert has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison without parole for participating in a wide-ranging fraud conspiracy.

Segun Prosper Otaru was sentenced Friday. He also was ordered to pay $25,056 in restitution, and to forfeit the same amount to the government.

Prosecutors say Otaru entered the U.S. in 2013 on a student visa but didn’t go to school. He later became a permanent resident through marriage. Over five years, he used 13 aliases and multiple bank accounts with false identities to move funds and commit various frauds as a part of an organized crime network.

Otaru kept some of the funds for himself but also transferred money to co-conspirators in the United States and in other countries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.