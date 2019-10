× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Eureka’s Carter Davis – 10/19/19

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for October 19, 2019 is Eureka football player Carter Davis.

The junior quarterback helped lead Eureka to a 28-13 win over previously unbeaten Marquette on Friday, October 18.

Davis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the victory.

Congrats Carter Davis, the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week!