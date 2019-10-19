The Thread: A Night For Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You want a picture of a community in action? Here it is! “A Night For Life” benefitting LIFE Arts Inc. A night of music, fellowship, and unity.

Ferguson’s own Michael McDonald, a 5-time Grammy winner, returning home to honor Coach Todd Shelton, who continues to inspire many despite his battle with a paralyzing gunshot wound. A night paying tribute to Elizabeth Hutcherson-Rucks, better known as “Grandma Rucks,” who continues to inspire and invest in young people through music. Brian Owens, Kennedy Holmes and a host of talented singers and musicians provide not only a night to remember, but also a night to inspire others to join hands and be a community.

Don’t miss the moment, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.