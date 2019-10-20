× 21-year-old dies in fatal accident in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Patrol reports a single-vehicle fatal accident that happened a little after 9 p.m. on Saturday in St. Francois County.

The driver of a pickup truck, a 23-year-old man, drove off the right side of the road and struck multiple posts and a sign before overturning.

The passenger in the truck, 21-year-old Ian Rasnic of Bonne Terre, Mo., was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing his seat belt and was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.