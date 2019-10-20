HBCU Experience Scholarship and Career Fair and St. Louis Heritage Football Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Inaugural St. Louis Heritage Football Classic - NCAA College Football event is soon to become one of the premier HBCU sporting events in the country. This initiative is designed to promote higher education to urban youth through exposure to college and career readiness programming. Proceeds from this event will benefit the participating universities, both the United Negro College Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and local St. Louis charitable organizations.

Students and fans can catch the single game match-up and access educational and entertainment events/activities in one day. We are eager to welcome an estimated 20,000 students and fans to the St. Louis area for this event.

HBCU Experience Scholarship and Career Fair

Friday, November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring transcript, copy of resume and SAT/ACT score

St. Louis Heritage Football Classic

Saturday, November 23rd

The Dome at America's Center

Help Harris Stowe Rain $20,000

Lincoln University vs. Kentucky State University