× Infant killed, 2 children critically injured in south St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS – Early Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. an infant was killed, and 2 children critically injured in a fire in south St. Louis. The blaze broke out in the 1100 block of Kealty Lane in a three-story apartment building located in the Peabody Apartment Complex.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the children had been left at home alone at the time of the fire.

Residents in the area saw smoke coming from the building and attempted to rescue the children but were unable to do so because of a locked door. The neighbors gained access after breaking down the door but were forced back due to the heavy smoke.

Firefighters arriving on the scene went into the apartment and found the infant deceased in a bedroom and the other children in a back room.

The children found in the back room were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

The fire is being investigated by the Regional Bomb and Arson unit, along with the fire department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Child has died in fire at housing complex near 14th and Chouteau. 2 other children in critical condition. Investigators say it appears children were left alone when fire started. Door was locked. Neighbors kicked it in but smoke to thick to help. Cause of fire not known. pic.twitter.com/eAPDsne6P5 — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) October 20, 2019

1100blk of Kealty Ln – Occupied three story apartment building. Heavy heat & smoke conditions on the third floor. One fatality (infant). Two children transported urgently in critical condition. Fire investigators & @SLMPD @stlcountypd Regional Bomb & Arson investigating further. pic.twitter.com/uwQTHiyifx — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 20, 2019