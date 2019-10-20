Missouri man missing a week in wrecked car has died

Posted 8:42 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41PM, October 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 37-year-old Missouri man who was missing for a week after wrecking his car in a ravine has died.

Police in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, said Ryan Linneman died Saturday at a hospital. The Kansas City Star reports he was found Wednesday in his vehicle at the bottom of a wooded ravine along Interstate 470 by a dirt bike rider.

Police asked the public for help finding Linneman after he was last seen driving his car on Oct. 9.

Crash investigators determined Linneman’s car ran off of Interstate 470 and went down a 50-foot incline. The vehicle landed in a gully that was obscured from the view of passing motorists.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.