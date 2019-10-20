Pulse – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is preparing to open its new Teen Center of Excellence to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for the 12.4-million dollar facility, touted as the first of its kind in the county that caters to young people with unique programs. Find out what resources are available and when the center opens its doors to the community providing a safe healthy environment for young people.

