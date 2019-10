× South County Goodwill robbed Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday morning at a south county Goodwill.

Police say a suspect forced his way into the back of the Goodwill on Baptist Church Road, showed a gun and demanded cash.

After getting money, the suspect reportedly stole a blue Toyota Yaris and drove away.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.