Sports Final Wraps up the Cardinals Season

The Cardinals season finished with a thud this past Tuesday, October 15 with a sweep in the NLCS at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

Was the 2019 season a success for the Cardinals? What could they have done differently in the National League Championship Series? How can the Cardinals improve their roster for the 2020 season.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and KMOX radio sports caster and Cardinals pre and post game show host Chris Hrabe try to break all the Cardinals topics down on Sports Final.