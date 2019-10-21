19-year-old shot and killed in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in University City Monday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kingsland and Corbitt.

Officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (Ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS.

