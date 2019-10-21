× 5-year-old killed in accident on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 5-year-old Texas girl died Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned on the Poplar Street Bridge.

According to Trooper Josh Korando, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

Investigators said a Peterbilt semi-truck was hauling a large piece of aluminum on a flatbed trailer when, for reasons unknown, the Peterbilt struck the concrete center median.

The 34,000-pound piece of aluminum became unstrapped and shifted forward, striking the back of the Peterbilt. The force caused the Peterbilt to overturn on the driver’s side.

A 5-year-old child was ejected from the Peterbilt. She was rushed to a local hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

The 44-year-old driver and two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Korando said all four people in the Peterbilt were from Texarkana, Texas.