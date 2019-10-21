Capital plan cash infusion bolsters Illinois’ $23B road plan

Posted 2:55 pm, October 21, 2019, by

A welcome sign at the Illinois state line

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration says it will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.

The Democrat on Monday released the annual update to the state’s transportation improvement program. Pritzker says that the state will spend more than $23 billion by 2025 to fix and expand 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) of roadways and 9 million square feet (836,000 square meters) of bridge decks.

Pritzker says the highway improvement program is double its originally predicted size because of last summer’s approval of the governor’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction program.

The plan represents a departure from past practice. Officials say it prioritizes maintaining roads over time. The plan reserves 75 percent of its funds for reconstruction and road preservation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.