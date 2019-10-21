Family of 12-year-old struck by a police SUV continue to ask for prayers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One week after 12-year-old Akeelah Jackson was critically injured by a St. Louis County Police SUV, her family returned to the area where she was struck. They prayed for her recovery. Family members gathered along Halls Ferry Road and Canaan Avenue and say Akeelah remains in critical condition.

Family members have created a GoFundme page to help pay for expenses related to her care. Her father believes there are signs of hope after doctors shared the results of a recent MRI.

“They saw brain activity,” said Willie Jackson, Akeelah’s father. “I said a few words to her and before I left that day, I saw a single tear pull up in her right eye and that’s no reflex.”

The family asked not to discuss the circumstances surrounding the accident that injured Akeelah. They say Akeelah is a fighter and believe she can heal from her devastation injuries.

“She’s still in critical but stable condition and still in the ICU,” said Melissa Bassett, Akeelah’s mother. “All I ask for today is prayers.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash. A department spokeswoman said there are no new developments to report. The St. Louis County Police Officer driving the SUV that struck Akeelah was placed on administrative leave. Police say the officer’s lights and sirens were not activated when a suspect with questionable vehicle registration was pursued. A data box from the police vehicle determined the pursuit lasted 32 seconds and reach a peak speed of 59 miles per hour in 30 mile per hour zone.

