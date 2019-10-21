Frights, Heights and Sights at the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is right around the corner and our friends at the Gateway Arch have a sweet surprise for families in the area!

On October 26 you and your kids can attend the first-annual Frights and Heights event. Most people in St. Louis have only visited the arch once or twice in their lifetime – let alone have been to the top! Frights and Heights is a family-friendly festivity that will allow people to experience the Arch in ways they never have before.

Tickets for the event are $17 per person, FREE for children three and under, which includes the following activities:

· Trick or Tram: The Arch’s famous Tram Ride to the Top undergoes a spooky makeover. Experience scary sights on the one-of-a-kind 630-foot ride to the top of the Arch!

· Freaky Face Painting: You’ll look hauntingly good after a little makeover!

· Boo-Loon Animals: Bring your favorite creepy crawlers to life!

· Ghoulish Gourds: Express yourself with a pumpkin craft!

· DJ Dance Party: A Halloween dance party with a DJ will take over the Arch mezzanine.

· Storytelling: The St. Louis Public Library will share spooky stories and lead sing-a-longs in the Tucker Theater.

· Treats: All kids will receive a free ticket for a future one-hour sightseeing cruise on the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Candy and other prizes will also be distributed!

Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes. The event will go from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on-site or on their website here. For more information and updates you can follow the Gateway Arch on all social media platforms at @gatewayarchstl