Frights, Heights and Sights at the Gateway Arch

Posted 11:11 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, October 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is right around the corner and our friends at the Gateway Arch have a sweet surprise for families in the area!

On October 26 you and your kids can attend the first-annual Frights and Heights event. Most people in St. Louis have only visited the arch once or twice in their lifetime – let alone have been to the top! Frights and Heights is a family-friendly festivity that will allow people to experience the Arch in ways they never have before.

Tickets for the event are $17 per person, FREE for children three and under, which includes the following activities:

·     Trick or Tram: The Arch’s famous Tram Ride to the Top undergoes a spooky makeover. Experience scary sights on the one-of-a-kind 630-foot ride to the top of the Arch!

·     Freaky Face Painting: You’ll look hauntingly good after a little makeover!

·     Boo-Loon Animals: Bring your favorite creepy crawlers to life!

·     Ghoulish Gourds: Express yourself with a pumpkin craft!

·     DJ Dance Party: A Halloween dance party with a DJ will take over the Arch mezzanine.

·     Storytelling: The St. Louis Public Library will share spooky stories and lead sing-a-longs in the Tucker Theater.

·     Treats: All kids will receive a free ticket for a future one-hour sightseeing cruise on the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Candy and other prizes will also be distributed!

Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes. The event will go from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on-site or on their website here. For more information and updates you can follow the Gateway Arch on all social media platforms at @gatewayarchstl

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.