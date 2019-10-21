Kick it Courtside with the Harlem Globetrotters!

The Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour coming to Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 2nd at 2pm and 7pm!

FOX 2 is giving you the chance to Kick It Courtside with a chance to win four (4) VIP tickets, plus a $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture!

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action-packed 2019 Fan Powered World Tour against the Washington Generals! The Harlem Globetrotters are the world’s premier entertainers and showcase some of the greatest athletes on the planet. They are known for amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of goodwill on and off the court. Every action packed show is geared towards our fans, but this year, everything we do will bring fans closer to the action more than ever before!

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game. The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.*

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Tickets are on sale now!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, October 25th at 1pm.

