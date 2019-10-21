Local teacher wins $500 for inspiring young minds to love science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local science teacher has won $500 for helping students in need.

Erik Taylor creates a classroom at City Academy where his students are eager to hit the books and dive into science and robotics.

Alana Rose, nominated Taylor for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet after she noticed her child’s excitement to go to Mr. Taylor's class.

“I admire the fact that all the kids who go through his class develop a love for science that I have never seen before. I am certain it's due to Mr. Taylor's teaching style and the way he shows the kids that everything that happens in the world, the food we eat, the animals we love and air we breathe are all science-related.”

Taylor joined KPLR 11 Monday, October 21st, 2019 so that he could receive his $500 award.

