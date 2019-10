Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Traffic is moving slow in both directions of the Poplar Street Bridge after an accident involving a semi-truck Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on the Illinois side of the bridge just before 6:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the crash scene and saw debris over the roadways, police vehicles and EMS.

Information regarding the cause of the crash has not been released.

The Poplar Street Bridge remains closed EB due to this tractor trailer crash that happened in the 6am hour. They are trying to clear all the debris, stay away from the Poplar the rest of the morning commute. Stan Musial is open @fox2now #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/NXJ0f1T48h — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) October 21, 2019