Pet of the Week: Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cooper is an 8-month-old hound mix. He loves playing and getting all of the treats!

Cooper enjoys running and jumping, but sometimes just wants to lay in your lap and having all your attention.

He would do great in a home with dogs, kids, and potentially cats.

You can visit Cooper at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.