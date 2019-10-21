Roosevelt High School students march in St. Louis streets to support fired coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Roosevelt High School students walked out today in protest of the recent firing of a former football coach, Trey Porter. He says he was fired for communicating with players via social media. Players say he was a mentor, a father figure, and a positive light for them.

Several roads are being blocked as the students walk to the Board of Education in downtown St. Louis. They walked through Tower Grove East, where the Roosevelt High School is located. The large group of teens was also spotted near St. Louis University.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Roosevelt football coach and athletics director Trey Porter was terminated last week by the St. Louis Public Schools. They did not give a reason for his termination.

Students arrive to Board of Education office in hopes to get their coach back. One athlete tweeted, “He was more than a coach, he kept many of us off the street and out of jail. Taking him away can ACTUALLY be a life or death decision for those who looked to him for help.” pic.twitter.com/sXE47PTRrt — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) October 21, 2019