× Second child dead following weekend apartment fire; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – A 5-year-old girl died Monday, the second child death tied to an apartment fire in south St. Louis.

The blaze started around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, in the 1100 block of Kealty Lane in a three-story apartment building located in the Peabody Apartment Complex.

Residents in the area saw smoke coming from the building and attempted to rescue three children in one unit but were unable to do so because of a locked door. The neighbors gained access after breaking down the door but were forced back due to the heavy smoke.

St. Louis firefighters arrived at the scene, went into the apartment, and found a 6-month-old infant deceased in a bedroom. They found the 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in a back room.

The fire department said the children had been left at home alone at the time of the fire.

The 5-year-old and 4-year-old were rushed to a local hospital. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

St. Louis police arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the apartment fire. She has not been identified because she has not yet been charged.

Meanwhile, the Regional Bomb and Arson unit and the city’s child abuse unit are heading the investigation.