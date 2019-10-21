Sheriff says armed criminal gangs are targeting unlocked vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – A frightening encounter for a Jefferson County homeowner leads to a warning from the sheriff.

Sheriff Dave Marshak says that organized groups of criminals are coming into Jefferson County looking to steal items from unlocked cars, and they are willing to kill anyone who gets in their way.

Fox 2/News 11`s Chris Regnier was at a press briefing in Jefferson County where some disturbing amateur video was released.

The sheriff`s department shared the video from a homeowner`s security system showing a confrontation with an armed criminal where the homeowner nearly got shot.

The incident happened early last Friday (October 18th) morning.

The homeowner got an alert on his phone that someone was in his front yard.

The man notices a suspect trying car doors and actually getting into one of his family`s cars that were unlocked.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and went outside confronting the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect got behind a truck in the driveway and fired three shots at the homeowner.

Fortunately, he was not injured.

The shooting left two bullets holes in the bed of the truck and one actually went through the man`s truck.

Investigators believe the male suspect is part of two or three organized groups of criminals that are targeting Jefferson County subdivisions.

We`re told the criminals are looking for unlocked cars and have gotten into more than 40 vehicles since July.

They are stealing everything from guns to credit cards.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says investigations have revealed that the groups are from north St. Louis city and north St. Louis County.

An investigation is ongoing.