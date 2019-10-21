Song of the Day – Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour coming to Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 2nd at 2pm and 7pm! FOX 2 is giving you the chance to Kick It Courtside with a chance to win two tickets!

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action-packed 2019 Fan Powered World Tour against the Washington Generals! The Harlem Globetrotters are the world’s premier entertainers and showcase some of the greatest athletes on the planet. The Original Harlem Globetrotters are known for our amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of goodwill on and off the court. And we have always been about our fans, but this year, everything we do will bring fans closer to the action more than ever before!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, October 22nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older