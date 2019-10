× Man dies after fatal hit-and-run accident near Bellefontaine Cemetery

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City police investigating a fatal hit and run in north St. Louis Monday morning

According to police, a man was struck by a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on North Broadway and Calvary near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

He later died at a nearby hospital from his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing.