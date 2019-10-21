St. Louis men claim $4M scratchers ticket purchased in Sullivan

Posted 4:16 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, October 21, 2019

SULLIVAN, Mo. — Two St. Louis men claimed a $4 million Missouri scratchers prize. This is the largest scratchers ticket prize claimed this year. The “$4 Million Spectacular” ticket was purchased was at Circle K, 408 S. Highway 185, in Sullivan.

The Missouri Lottery reports that in 2019 there have been nine Scratchers prizes of $1 million or more claimed in Missouri.

There have been six $1 million prizes, two $2 million prizes and Sherrer and Hollingsworth’s most recent $4 million prize. To date, 136 winning Scratchers tickets of $1 million or more have paid out more than $254.3 million in prizes.

