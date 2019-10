OAKVILLE, Mo. – The Northwest Lions played the Oakville Tigers Friday night. It was the Tiger’s homecoming game.

Before the game, the coaches made an agreement to allow senior Oakville team manager Gunnar Williams to score an honorary touchdown at halftime. The manager has special needs and this was the only time he’s suited up for a play.

Becky Czuppon posted this video to YouTube of the Tigers cheering on their manager during the honorary play.