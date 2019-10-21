Tim’s Travels: Knock-Out BBQ opens today on South Grand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Would you know the difference between meat and vegan smoked goodies? Knockout BBQ opened Monday and Tim Ezell put his taste buds to the test.

The 1,500 square foot restaurant shares space with the Baileys' restaurant, Rooster, at 3150 S. Grand Blvd., and is open seven days a week with lunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; dinner from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Knockout BBQ is the eighth restaurant in the Baileys` Restaurant family, which includes Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Rooster, Small Batch, Baileys` Range, Baileys` Chocolate Bar, and the newly opened Pop, as well as event spaces Willow and Slate.

For more information, visit www.knockoutstl.com