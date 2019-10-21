× Webster Groves police investigate playground fire Deer Creek Park

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A playground at a Webster Groves park is a total loss following a suspicious fire over the weekend.

According to Lt. Andy Miller, a spokesman for the Webster Groves Police Department, the fire occurred at Deer Creek Park in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue. The fire was reported just before 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 20.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the playground fire but the equipment was destroyed.

Miller said investigators suspect arson.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact police at 314-963-5402.