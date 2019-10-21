You Paid For It: Feds waiting for Delmar Loop Trolley to shut down before looking into repayment of funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The head of East-West Gateway Council of Governments is sayings federal officials are going to wait until they get an official word that the Trolley is shutting down before figuring out what may be owed the federal transit agency.

Right now, that's still up in the air as to what the Loop Trolley will do.

Federal transit officials kicked in some $25 million dollars to help fund the Delmar Loop Trolley.

East-West Gateway Council handles the federal funds coming into the St. Louis area. Last week its director said taxpayers could be on the hook for some of the money the feds gave the trolley.

He was expecting an answer today as to how much that could be.

Instead, the federal agency said it had not received anything in writing that the Loop Trolley had stopped operating and would not come up with a number at least till that time.

East-West Gateway Council Executive Director Jim Wild said there was a precedent for the feds asking for repayment. But he said it was usually a smaller amount than this.

The trolley is in a financial box currently. They told the St. Louis County Council they needed $700,000 to stay afloat. That request was dead on arrival at the council. The trolley may not have better luck in the City of St. Louis either.

So, trolley backers may have to rely on their own private sources to bail the Loop Trolley out of this serious financial jam.