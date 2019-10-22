Benefits of chiropractic care can go well beyond easing back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – October is National Chiropractic Health Month and while many may think of only going to the doctor when they hurt their back, Monica Adams explains that one woman became a chiropractor after years of being medicated with no relief. She now promotes a natural, proactive approach to health.

Dr. Felicity Keough is now launching her book on natural healing and the journey to lifelong wellness.

"It started with the start of my menstrual cycle when I was about 14. It was just debilitating pain, a lot of women can relate to that,” said Dr. Keough.

She was in so much pain that she was taking ibuprofen by the handful.

"I was missing out on sports and I was embarrassed because I was missing so much school, my grades were dropping,” she said.

Keough eventually was put on birth control and that relieved her for a few months.

“Oh, this cured me, this was the fix,” she said. “But then after that, things just started spiraling, I had pain coming back, mood disorder.”

Keough came from a family of chiropractors. Her grandfather and uncle had treated them growing up, so she sought out one that focused on women's health.

"He basically took me through corrective chiropractic care, nutrition, specific testing to kind of figure out where my body was falling short, and within 10 months I was having a normal menstrual cycle…I felt 100 percent better,” Dr. Keough said.

She is entering her 10th year in private practice and is launching her book, "Healing from Within."

"We talk about things like toxicity, intermittent fasting, and why you shouldn't be eating gluten,” Keough said.

Dr. Keough is the mother of two boys, one born just six weeks ago. She said many don't realize they can start treating as early as an infant.

"It's very delicate, we take extra training to learn how the biomechanics of the infant spine work,” she said.

Her journey will take her to Boston in June to be with a panel of experts, including Dr. Oz, spreading the message of hope through natural healing.

"We pick charities and/or local businesses where we can donate to every month so that's been great to be able to give back,” she said.

Her mission: "I want people to be empowered and take control of their own health!"

You can find out more about her practice at www.keoughchiropractic.com. They are located at 2440 Executive Dr. in St Charles. Her book, "Healing from Within,” will launch on Amazon in early December. Follow them on social as well as Espresso Yourself Cafe for a future book signing.