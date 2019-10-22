County Council calls for federal audit of Loop Trolley funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - Two separate transportation issues were discussed before the St. Louis County Council Tuesday. One of the issues centered around the Loop Trolley troubles. The Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the federal government to audit how taxpayer money was spent on the project that’s now in jeopardy of running out of money.

“This project has been plagued with all kinds of mismanagement in my opinion,” said St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder.

He does not want any additional taxpayer money to be used to fund the trolley. Harder said, “If the business community sees this as a viable alternative, they should step up right now.”

The issue of airport privatization brought a local civil rights leader to Tuesday’s meeting. He raised concerns over recent reports involving efforts to bring a more regional approach to the airport owned by the City of St. Louis.

“If the folks want to come in, I say buy-in and bring some money to the table,” said Adolphus Pruitt II, president of the St. Louis Chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas believes the effort to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport needs more scrutiny. He would also like to see a regional, non-binding vote on the issue. He said, “The idea that we are going to allow a regional asset to proceed to be privatized without an objective, transparent look at it and independent study is just something that’s unacceptable to me.”

Trakas planned on introducing a resolution calling for more scrutiny and a regional, non-binding vote but agreed to put the resolution on hold after Pruitt promised some of the questions the council member had can be answered. Pruitt believes an effort to bring a more regional approach to the airport’s future could disrupt the effort to privatize.