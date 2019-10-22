Death of Kansas City couple investigated as murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  – Authorities are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife in a Kansas City home as a murder-suicide.

The Kansas City Star reports that police Capt. Tim Hernandez says 22-year-old Haylee Atagi-Barker was the victim. Her husband, 21-year-old Christian Barker, also was declared dead at the scene of Sunday’s shooting.

Detectives said at the time that they weren’t looking for anyother suspects. No details were released about what led up to the shooting.

