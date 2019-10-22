Ex-AMC exec alleges she was fired for seeking equal pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A former female executive of the Kansas-based movie theater company American Multi-Cinema Inc. alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired in retaliation for asking for equal pay.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tonya Mangels, of Kansas City, Missouri, contends that as vice president of product marketing, she performed the same work as several other men in vice president roles. But she says in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court that she was paid between $117,000 and $149,000 per year less than them.

After a failed pay-focused mediation session, AMC fired her last month, alleging that she tipped off her team about impending layoffs. Mangels contends she had no prior knowledge of the job cuts.

An AMC spokesman said Monday that AMC typically doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

