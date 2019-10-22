Examining misconceptions about personal injury law

Posted 1:05 pm, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Attorney Stephen Schultz visits Fox 2 News to discuss misconceptions of personal injury law.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.