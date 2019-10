× Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – An early morning house fire in East St. Louis had firefighters busy before the sun came up Tuesday.

Crews responded to the1400 block of N 13th Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The home was fully involved and sustained heavy damage, according to firefighters on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters are working to figure out what started the fire.