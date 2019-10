Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For a woman to find out she has breast cancer is just the beginning of an extensive journey of treatment and recovery.

The breast surgeons at Mercy Hospital South are the first in the St. Louis area to offer Bio-zorb. Dr. Jennifer Hawasli a Mercy Clinic Breast Surgeon explains how this 3D spiral marker implant is used and how it helps with radiation and even recovery of surgery.