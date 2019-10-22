× Police investigate armed robbery at Goodwill, carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a south county Goodwill and then carjacked a person at the business.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the robbery took place Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Baptist Church Road.

Granda said the suspect forced his way inside the rear of the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. The people in the store handed over an undisclosed sum of cash to the suspect.

The armed suspect then demanded one of the victim’s car keys. The suspect got the keys and then drove off in that vehicle.

Five people were inside the Goodwill at the time of the robbery: three women and two men. No one was injured.

The stolen vehicle was identified as a 2014 Toyota Yaris, blue-gray in color with four doors. The vehicle has Missouri plates DN4R4A.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a stocky build, appearing to be in his 40s.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-3785 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.