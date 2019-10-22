× Remains of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney found in dumpster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The remains of missing Alabama 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney have been found at a landfill, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith confirmed at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Police are obtaining kidnapping and murder warrants for two persons of interest, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown.

“I wish I had all of you gathered here with good news. I wish I could share a high five or some other celebratory salutation, but I cannot,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith. “I brought you here today because the Birmingham Police Dept., along with the FBI, have located the remains of a 3-year-old child who we believe to be Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney.”

Investigators found the remains inside of a dumpster at a Birmingham landfill, Smith said.

“We have been detaining all of the trash being collected from one area and we found this evening remains of a child,” Smith said.

Kamille was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 12 at a party in the Tom Brown Village housing community in Birmingham.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” MayorRandall Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”