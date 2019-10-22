School board says students who don’t pay lunch debt cannot participate in extracurricular events

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The Cherry Hill Board of Education approved changes to the district’s school lunch policy. Students who fail to pay for lunch will now be allowed a hot lunch from the meal of the day menu, but no a la carte items.

The old policy stated that students in the district who owed more than $10 would only be allowed tuna sandwich meals. Students didn’t receive any food if they owed $20 or more.

The new policy would also keep students who don’t pay after repeated requests from extracurricular events.

The reaction from those at the meeting was largely negative.

“What will happen in my daughter’s classroom when one of her classmates can’t go on the field trip?” one parent asked. “What will the children say about their classmates? It’s sickening to think about, frankly.”

The school board has been trying to find a way to deal with thousands of dollars worth of unpaid lunches.