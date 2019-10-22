Six local food pantries to each receive $5,000 donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This Friday and Saturday, Dot Foods in St. Louis is donating $30,000 worth of food to six local food pantries and $350,000 nationwide.

The six local food pantries receiving a $5,000 food donation are:

Carondelet Community Betterment (St. Louis, Missouri)

Community Interfaith Food Pantry (Belleville, Illinois)

Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (Creve Coeur, Missouri)

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Inc. (St. Louis, Missouri)

St. Nicholas Pantry (St. Louis, Missouri)

Zion Lutheran (St. Louis, Missouri)

Christine Iovaldi of Dot Foods and Michael Foppe, the executive director at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, visit Fox 2 to talk about Dot’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor philanthropic program.