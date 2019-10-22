Six local food pantries to each receive $5,000 donation

Posted 12:15 pm, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - This Friday and Saturday, Dot Foods in St. Louis is donating $30,000 worth of food to six local food pantries and $350,000 nationwide.

The six local food pantries receiving a $5,000 food donation are:

Carondelet Community Betterment (St. Louis, Missouri)
Community Interfaith Food Pantry (Belleville, Illinois)
Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (Creve Coeur, Missouri)
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Inc. (St. Louis, Missouri)
St. Nicholas Pantry (St. Louis, Missouri)
Zion Lutheran (St. Louis, Missouri)

Christine Iovaldi of Dot Foods and Michael Foppe, the executive director at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, visit Fox 2 to talk about Dot’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor philanthropic program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.