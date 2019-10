Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERCULANEUM, Mo. - What do you get when you combine ice cream and popcorn? A visit from Tim Ezell!

Ezell visited a new stop for fresh-popped, kettle-cooked popcorn and flash-frozen ice cream in Herculaneum. Dippin` Dots- Doc Popcorn Herculaneum combines two leading snacks and treats brands under one roof.