Advice for keeping your teen safe on the road

ST. LOUIS - Parents worrying about their kids on the road could make blood pressure spike. Car crashes are the number one cause of teenage deaths in the United States. With more than 12 million teens behind the wheel, it’s an important time to talk about staying safe on the road. Driving safety expert Sarah Robinson, from Michelin North America, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite with advice to keep teens safe and earn them some free cash in the process.