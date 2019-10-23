Candlelight vigil tonight to remember three children killed in a house fire

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Flying over St. Louis
October 23, 2019
ST. LOUIS - A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m. for three children killed in a weekend apartment fire in south St. Louis.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Authorities say the infant and the girls, ages 4 and 5, were trapped inside the third-floor apartment.

Investigators on the case have ruled the fire accidental and identified the mother as the one arrested for leaving the kids home alone.

Police have identified 4-year-old Heaven Coleman, 5-year-old Dream Coleman and 6-month-old Damarion as the victims. All died of their injuries.

Family and friends say the mother made an honest mistake by leaving her kids alone.

